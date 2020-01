news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor as Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.



He would be assisted by David Duncan.

In addition, Najawu Issah would be the ​Goalkeepers Coach, with Dr. Christ Adomoako​ as ​Team Doctor, with ​Henry Martey​ as the ​Welfare Officer.

Mr. S. K. Ankomah​ and George Nii Anum​ Amasa as ​Masseurs, whilst Daniel Yankey​-​Equipment Officer, with Suleman Zampa​ as ​Equipment Officer.

GNA