news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - Mr. Tamimu Issah - Ag. Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has resigned from his position.



Mr. Issah tendered his resignation to the General Secretary of the GFA on Wednesday, and later announced on his social media page.

“Dear friends, I have just tendered in my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the GFA via email.

"It has been 14 amazing years of committed service to the Ghana Football Association.

“Always give thanks to Allah in every situation in life. Alhamdulillah,” he added.

This comes three months after he was named the Ag. Communications Director, after the assumption of office by Mr. Kurt Okraku.

GNA