news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Emmanuel Commey - the new national table tennis champion, has dedicated his victory in the 2020 Chairman’s Cup to all his family and fans for their encouragement in his career.



In a post-tournament interview on Saturday, after he was crowned champion at the Chairman's Cup competition, he said his family and fans have been a source of great strength and encouragement to him throughout his career.

“To my colleagues and seniors at the Ghana Immigration Service, I say a big thank you for all the opportunities.

"My family has been behind me from day one and I appreciate their support. And to my fans they should keep encouraging and supporting me for the sky is the limit," he added.

The 26 year old champion praised the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu for his vision and interest in the welfare of players.

He also thanked the managers of the Fantasy Dome for creating the space for international and leisure Table Tennis in Accra.

GNA