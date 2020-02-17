news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Emmanuel Commey and Celia Baah Danso emerged winners of the male and female categories of the 2020 Chairmans Cup, held at the Accra table Tennis Center, at the Fantasy Dome, Accra Intrentaional Trade Fair (AITF).



Commey displaced Ernest Mawutor in the finals, 3-0 to win the enviable cup, whilst Baah Danso defeated Joana Amisah 3-2 to win the female version of the competition.

Commey, the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Table Tennis Player of the year took home the price of 1,500ghc, whilst Baah Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces who also won the SWAG Best Female Table Tennis Player of the year 2018, aslo took home GH¢1,000 as her prize money.

Commey, 26, who is a student of the University of Ghana and lost in the finals of the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA), said “this is a sweet revenge and I want to be a better form for the future.

"I just want them to know that winning the SWAG award was through hard work and discipline which is always my weapon. I am very happy today and I thank my coaches and the president, Mr, Mawuko Afadzinu for supporting the game and getting us the Accra Center”.

Here is the list of winners and how much they received from the tournament.

Men

1st. Emmanuel Commey - 1500ghc

2nd. Ernest Mawutor - 1000ghc

3rd. Emmanuel Asante - 500ghc

4th. Ben Joe Sam - 500ghc

Boys

1st. Gado Ibrahim - 500ghc

2nd. Richard Ofori - 200ghc

3rd. Francis Antwi - 100ghc

4th. Charles Kose - 100ghc

Girls

1st. Emmanuela Yaa Kyere - 400ghc

2nd. Joana Ammisah - 200ghc

3rd. Selassie Doku - 100

4th. Esmerelda Okyere - 100

Women

1st. Celia Baah Danso - 1000ghc

2nd. Eva Adom Amankwah - 500

3rd. Cynthia Kwabi - 500ghc

4th. Cecilia Fremah - 250ghc

They would join him for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers and World Championships.

The competition was sponsored by Ecobank, Polytank, KFC, Mohiani, Asky Airlines, Lucozade, Blue Skies and Graphic Sports.

