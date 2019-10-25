news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – National Table Tennis player Emmanuel Commey, will join top seed Derek Abrefa to participate in the 2019 African Table Tennis Top 16 Championship in Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire.



The event fixed for Parc des sports de Treichville, Abidjan from November 2-3, would have countries like Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria and Sierra Leone competing.

Ghana’s female pair of is Cynthia Kwabi and Linda Annor who represented Ghana at the 2019 African Games will also feature in the tournament.

