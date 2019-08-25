news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has opened discussions with the Columbian Government to train youth coaches in para sports, as part of efforts to develop the sport in Ghana.

The move, which would be of mutual benefit to both countries according to Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports, was also aimed at helping to create jobs for the youth through sports development.

According to Mr. Asiamah, "the Columbian government has expressed firm interest to support para athletes by bringing in experienced trainers to train coaches for a ten-day part sponsorship deal.

"The Colombian Ambassador to Ghana Claudia Turbay disclosed this in a meeting, which would be of mutual benefits to both countries".

The Member of Parliament for the Atwima Mponua Constituency, commended the Columbian High Commission for their continuous interest in the development of Youth and Sports in the country.

He noted that the Government of Ghana through the Ministry was required to provide accommodation facility, feeding and internal transportation for the trainers.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration would continue to collaborate with the Columbian government to deliver on its promises.

GNA