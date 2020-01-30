news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) - producers of Golden Tree Chocolate Products have joined the list of sponsors for the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon, fixed for Saturday, April 11, 2020.



Announcing the package Nana Agyemang Ansong - Marketing Manager of CPC said, his outfit would provide athletes with heathy refreshments after the event, as well as products for outstanding performers at the end of the race.

He said products like TQ premium Dark Chocolate made of high cocoa contents, Royale Natural Cocoa Powder, Alltime instant cocoa drink with low sugar, with coffee flavour would be served to athletes.

According to Nana Ansong, his outfit is pleased to be associated with the event and would be on board to refresh athletes with high-quality cocoa products which provides lots of antioxidants from the many polyphenols and flavonols present in cocoa products and dark chocolates for healthy living.

He said the uniqueness of the event requires quality Ghanaian products to support athletes and organizers.

Mr. Edward Boahene - Operations Manager and Spokesperson of the Kwahu Easter Marathon expressed appreciation to the company for the kind gesture.

He said the organisers would ensure the new sponsors are given adequate mileage to enable them have enough return on their investments.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon which is in its third year has been one of the main features of the Easter celebrations.

In all about 1,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon which would cover a distance of 21 kilometers from Nkawkaw to Mpraeso.

GNA