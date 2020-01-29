news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA - Coach Kwesi Ofori Asare, Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), has completed a tour of the Bono and Ahafo Regions to familiarize himself with the state of gyms in the two regions.



Coach Asare who was accompanied on the tour by former World Bantamweight Champion, Nana Yaw Konadu, who hails from the region, briefed on the him on the many problems confronting them.

According to the AIBA three star rated coach, it was good the GBF decided to let him go on the outreach tour as he has seen the situation and would make reccomendations to the national association to deal with the challenges in the two regions.

He said "it is just sad and pity that the boxers and coaches do not have the appropriate training equipment to work and urged corporate Ghana to support the boxing clubs in the country.

He said as the second edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury was about to begin with the inclusion of ther other regions, adding that it is ideal that all the clubs start on a level ground but some of them are lacking so much.

He noted that there were talents in the regions who must be supported but the major issues are lack of modern boxing kits and equipment and organization of bouts.

Meanwhile the technical director has taken a break in the tour to organize a coaching refresher course trainers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

GNA