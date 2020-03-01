news, story, article

Accra, March 1, GNA - Coach Kwesi Ofori Asare - Head Trainer of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, has congratulated all the ten boxers who represented the nation at the just-ended "Road To Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games" Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.



In an interview with the GNA Sports after the competition, the only three-star AIBA rated coach in Ghana, said he was very proud and excited that there was an increment in the number of boxers who would represent the nation at the competition.

Ghana picked two slots for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after the recent qualifiers in Senegal. This was an improvement on the previous Games in Brasil, which saw the nation represented by only one boxer at the event.

Flyweight boxer and Captain of the team Suleman Tetteh and sensational Featherweight boxer Samuel Takyi were the two Ghanaian boxers who qualified for the games.

According to the coach, the team was capable of increasing the number of boxers at the Olympic Games, if they were given an opportunity in the next qualifiers in Paris, France, in May.

Coach Asare said they had learnt very useful lessons from the competition and were ready to improve upon their performance if given another opportunity.

He also commended countries like Algeria, Uganda, Zambia and Namibia, for their performance at the Games.

GNA