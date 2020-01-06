news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – Kwasi Appiah, former Head coach of the senior national team Black Stars, could be heading to Sudan to handle their senior national team, few days after his contract with the Black Stars expired.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, Coach Appiah has opened talks with the Sudanese Football Association.

The Coach has confirmed talks with the Sudanese FA and was hoping to get the nod as their national coach.

Coach Appiah in a press statement on Sunday, January 5, expressed appreciation to the GFA for the opportunity to serve the nation and was grateful to all Ghanaians for their support during his tenure.

Appiah mandate as head coach of the team was not renewed after his contract expired last December with the Ghana Football Association dissolving the technical department of all national teams.

A statement signed by the former Captain of the Black Stars said: “It has been an absolute honour to have had the opportunity and privilege to coach the Black Stars of Ghana.

“I have always felt immense pride in my association with the senior national team, as a player and a coach and served diligently throughout my coaching contract which expired on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

“Through the years I was in charge, I worked with my backroom staff to lay the strong foundation required for others to build on, towards a better future and success for the team.

“I thank the President H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as Ghana Football Association for their support.’’

Appiah in the statement also thank fans who stood behind him during difficult times and also appreciated the efforts of players who fought on the pitch to make Ghana proud as well as his backroom staff.

Appiah’s second coming as Black Stars coach was marred by an awful performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited the competition in the Round of 16.

GNA