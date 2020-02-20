news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa – Ahenkro, Feb. 20, GNA – Maxwel Konadu - Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has reiterated that the team’s young protégé, Matthew Cudjoe needs to be protected to fully develop into a mature player.

"He is still growing and we have to give him time to grow very well into the game and not to rush him into every game.

“We can’t throw him out into every game out there. There are certain games, he can’t be involved. We need to protect him to ensure he grows into the game and into the team very well, “he added.

Cudjoe, has in this season, become the super substitute for Kotoko in the league, but was kept on the bench throughout the game against Aduana Stars last Wednesday.

He said Kotoko played very well, and were a better side than Aduana, but luck was not on their side to win.

Coach Maxwell Konadu was answering questions in a post-match interview in a mid-week encounter in a match day ten fixture played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium in Dormaa.

He said it was a difficult match, but his players failed to convert the numerous chances that came their way.

“We have enough strikers just that we failed to convert the three chances that came our way,” he added.

The Coach praised Aduana’s Samuel Bio describing him as a very good player for taking on the defenders of Kotoko to slot in the only goal of the match.

