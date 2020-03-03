news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - Charles K. Akonnor - Head Coach of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars has said, only discipline and committed players, will be part of his team.



"I would not tolerate indiscipline players in my team. Aside discipline you must be also

committed to the cause of the national team to merit a place in my squad," he said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

Coach Akonnor who announced 23-man squad for the March 27, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifier against Sudan said, “i want players who are disciplined and adhere to our tactical play.

“One of the things I want to do is to change the attitude of the players, there are things that we have done in the past and doesn’t look right and these things must change," he added.

Commenting on his philosophy, Coach Akonnor said "my philosophy is going to be and offensive-oriented team.

“One thing that I can assure you is an offensive-oriented team, a team that would like to pass the ball, move to attack quickly and would be able to create chances,” he stated.

Below are the list of players invited by Coach Akonnor; Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars).

GNA