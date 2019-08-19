news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, August 19, GNA - Chiringa Platoon has won the best platoon in the Ghana Military Academy (AMA)2019 Inter-Platoon Novices Boxing Competition for Short Service Commission and Special Duties Course 57 in Accra.

It was a total of 15 bouts with three rounds in each bout with a duration of two minutes in the first two rounds and three minutes in the final round.

The winner of each fight scored two points, whiles the loser scored a point with no point for disqualified bout.

With a total of three wins and one lost, Chiranga Platoon was adjudged champions following an impressive performance from the officer cadets in the platoon which gave them seven points.

Abyssinia Platoon placed second after two wins and two lost which scored them six points with only a point ahead Burma Platoon who were third with five points after a win and three defeats.

Officer Cadet (O/CDT) Amoah Ebonyi of Abyssinia was named the best boxer, with O/CDT Baah MB of Chiranga picking the best female boxer, whilst O/CDT Appiah DK Abyssinia was rewarded the gallant loser.

Brigadier General Robert Yaw Affram, the Director General of Defence and Industrial Department at the general headquarters, speaking as the Special Guest said the GMA Novices Boxing Competition was important event in the training calendar of the academy and would continue to be important in the foreseeable future.

He said, globally, Novices Boxing had been an essential aspect of officers training in Military Academies and it was for good purpose because it helped to build discipline, perseverance and determination.

"No one should consider this as unnecessary and also regard it as undue punishment for the participants. It is a combat sport that trains the potential officers to developed their fighting spirit as well as self confidence,"he said.

The Brigadier General advised the officers that, the impacted fighting skills from the training was for their protection but not on innocent civilians.

"The purpose of the training is not to produced accomplish boxers. The skills impacted in you are not for you to visit brutality on innocent civilians but for the protection of self defense where it is necessary", he said.

He noted that, the GMA is the guidance of values that has shaped officers over the years and who have turn their contribution in shaping the history of our country.

GNA