Accra, Mar. 5, GNA - The Black Queens of Ghana received a humiliating 3-0 defeat from Chile in the opening Group B match in the ongoing Turkish Women’s Cup played on Wednesday.

The Black Queens guided by Mercy Tagoe suffered a heavy defeat after holding the Chileans to a goalless draw to surrender to three goals after recess.

The South Americans scored from the spot, after a goalkeeping blunder from Fafali Dumeshi before collecting the second goal in the 57th minute.

Chile increased the scoreline from a close range after Ghana’s number one goalie saved a goal-bound header however, the Chileans benefited from a defensive blunder from their opponent add their third, 10 minutes after the second goal.

Ghana would Northern Ireland at the Gold City Sport Complex on Saturday, 7 March, for the second Group B match.

