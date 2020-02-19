news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - Osabarima Kwesi Atta IV, Paramount Chief of Cape Coast Traditional Area has given full backing to the upcoming international African Junior and Cadets Fencing Championship fixed for February 24-29, at the University of Cape Coast.



This was after Mr. Mohammed Mahadi - President of the Ghana Fencing Association, called on the chief with some officials and players including Bertha Mawunyo Gakpetor, captain of the Women’s Epee and Assistant General Captain ahead of the championship.

He said although fencing was a baby sport in Ghana, it had attracted a lot of attention and hopes to deliver a good tournament.

Osabarima Atta IV, said fencing was one of the disciplines that can earn the nation some medals at international competitions like the African Games coming in 2023.

The Omanhene of Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta IV commended the fencing federation and their executives as well as athletes for their vision in deciding to host the event at the historic tourist city of Cape Coast and urged the people of Cape Coast to develop an interest in fencing.

He proposed that the sports must be part of the annual Inter-Schools event.

On the preparations of the Ghana team, Mr. Mahadi said they were ready and believes the Ghanaians are going to do well.

He also appealed to the media to support and promote the event which is sponsored by the National Sports Authority, International Fencing Federation, University of Cape Coast, the Ministry Of Youth & Sports and the African Fencing Confederation.

The theme for the championship is ‘it is all about Africa’, and many African countries have shown interest to participate.

GNA