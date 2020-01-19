news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 19, GNA - In-form Berekum Chelsea produced another giant-killing feat in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), with a scintillating 1-0 victory over Ashgold in a match day five clash at the Len clay Stadium, Obuasi, on Saturday.

Chelsea came into the match with their morale boosted having beaten recently Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the two most glamorous Ghanaian clubs.

Right from the outset, their demeanor and tactical discipline on the field of play gave clear indications of their intentions, and it came as no surprise as they handed the Miners their first defeat at home this season.

Deadly striker, Kofi Owusu, would catapult his side to that famous victory with a 50th minute strike to unsettle the homers. Significantly, it was Ashgold’s first goal to be conceded in the five-week old League.

It was also the first time Chelsea had beaten the Miners at their own backyard since 2010, and the wild jubilation by the visitors and their handful supporters suggested the mood in which they found themselves.

Ashgold were the better side in the first half - bombarding their opponents with incessant pressure, and in Benjamin Eshun and Amos Addae, the Miners looked like they had the right arsenals to punish their opponents.

However, the lack of precision upfront was their bane, having come close to scoring in the 28th and 37th minutes.

Chelsea would in the course of the game unleash their venom on the homers as lurking Kofi Owusu took advantage of a defensive blunder on the part of goalie Frank Boateng and Yussif Mubarick to slot home the only goal of the match.

Ahgold’s Abdul Latif Anabilla was shown the red card on the stroke of full time for a second bookable offence.

