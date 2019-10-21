news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora,GNA



Accra, Oct. 20. GNA - Burkina Faso has qualified at the expense of Ghana for the upcoming 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) scheduled for Cameroon.

Burkina, who came to Ghana a fortnight ago to inflict a painful 1:0 on the Stars in Kumasi held on to that slim goal as both countries played a goalless draw game in Ougadugo in the return leg.

Ghana has once again failed to secure a place in the CHAN championship, an event reserved for only players plying their trade locally in their respective countries, as this becomes the second time in a row for head coach Maxwell Konadu.

With almost the same team that finished second at the just ended West African Football Championship (WAFU) , a lot was being expected from them as they beat the Stallions of Burkina Faso to make up a final with host country Senegal, but was held in check by the determined Burkinabes.

