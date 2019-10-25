news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will proceed with its presidential election after



Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer’s application for provisional and conservatory request to put an injunction on the election was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Mr. Palmer, an aspirant was seeking for an injunction placed on the election, until the Swiss-based body decides on the matter.

However CAS rejected the request paving the way for the election to take place in Accra on Friday, October 25.

CAS in a letter dated October 25, rejected Wilfred Osei Kwaku request to place an injunction on the elections.

It stared, the application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kwaku Osei on 14 October 2019 in the matter of CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kwaku Osei vs Ghana Football Association is rejected.

“The costs of this Order shall be determined in the final award or any final disposition of this arbitration”.

The GFA will go ahead with its 25 October 2019 Extraordinary Congress (Elective) as scheduled.

GNA