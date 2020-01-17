news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - The annual Captain One Society Invitational Charity Golf competition dubbed "The Game of Golf as a Uniting Force for Social Development" is scheduled to tee-off on Saturday, January 25, at the Obuase Golf Course.

The event which would climax the Founders Monthly Medal competitions would witness participation from amateurs and professional golfers comprising about 80 golfers who are members and non-members.

The Founder and President for Captain One Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah in an interview said, the purpose of the competition was not to have the fun and exercise aspect of the game, but to impact on the communities in Obuase and beyond.

"We look forward to add at least five orphanage homes to the Deprived Kids Golf Project and also start an annual golf competition for deprived kids-the first-of-its-kind in Ghana, "he said.

He added that they also hope to attract more girls and ladies into golf in Ghana, while increasing the membership of the society to at least 250.

"We would continue to support members to improve their game through the Founders Monthly Medal competitions which would be played at every golf course in Ghana, "he stressed.

He called on organizations to come on board to support the society especially with the Deprived Kids Golf Project while expressing gratitude to R K Cliste, Mosak Photography, Industrial Procurement Services and Flo Polo Designs for their support.

Competition Secretary, Mr Solomon Harvey explained that the game would be played on 27 holes in a day, with 18 holes in the morning and nine holes after lunch.

Mr. Harvey stated that distinguished golfers at the end of the competition would receive GH¢10,000 worth of prizes including gift vouchers and other giveaways.

Prince Amponsah, the defending champion of the competition is focused on retaining the title, while other golfers are poised to challenge him for the ultimate trophy.

GNA