By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Captain One Founders Monthly Medal golf competition is fixed Saturday, September 21 at the Obuasi Golf Course in the Ashanti Region.

The competition, organized by the Captain One Golf Society would witness about 30 members and non-members battling for honours.

Mr. Solomon Harvey, the Tournament Director said, the competition is the fifth medal of the year.

He said golfer Daniel Odoom is on top of the leaderboard with 63 points followed by Tarcious Naa with 33 points while Derrick Arthur is lying third with 32 points.

With this, golfers would go all out in a bid to accumulate good points ahead of the society's main event in January.

"This forms part of activities towards the main Captain One Golf Society Invitational tournament, scheduled for January 2020," he stated.

"There is always attractive prizes to be won at each medal and the overall winner will be crowned in January," he stressed.

He called on all the golfers to continue working hard as they look forward to an exceptional event in January.

