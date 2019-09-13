news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - Candace Taekwondo has launched a training program aimed at creating awareness among Ghanaians for the urgent need of acquiring skills for self-defence.

The training program dubbed “Safety for all campaign” would kick start on Monday, September 16, with participants taken through some rigorous tips on self-defense, first aid training, stress and weight management, among others.

Founder and Lead Facilitator of Candace Taekwondo, Master Hannah Humphrey, said “My vision for initiating this campaign is to boost the personal safety consciousness of Ghanaians”.

She added that as citizens it was vital to make personal safety a priority and equip themselves with needed skills to ensure their personal safety and those of our families.

“As an organization our short-term objective is to ensure that, we create awareness to the citizens of this country, especially among students. However, the long-term objective is to make Ghanaians have an awoken sense of safety and would continuously organize the program to create an avenue for people to learn about their safety,’’ she said.

Mr. Frederick Otu Lartey, President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, stated the revolution taekwondo had undergone over the past few years to ensure the safety of athletes.

He stated the Federation’s support for the training program and also encouraged participation of more females in order to boost their safety and to enable them to face any danger without fear or panic.

Master Sihoon Sung, a World Taekwondo Academy Lecturer in South Korea and facilitator of the training program, said the sport had positively impacted the lives of people in his country and believed that the conference would help boost and improve the spiritual and body development of participants.

The program is being sponsored by Anum Publications, OMY TV, Poultrade Foods, Blayz Pictures, WAM Taekwondo Ghana, Fruition Crushed, Audio Temple, Annjovic Maven Services and Aiden Humphrey.

GNA