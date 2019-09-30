news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said they are closely monitoring events unfolding regarding the second leg encounter of the Total CAF Champions League encounter between Zamalek of Egypt and Generation Foot of Senegal.

The match which was due to take place over the weekend couldn't be staged after Senegalese side refused to play Zamalek at Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria with the Petrosport Stadium initially announced to host the second leg tie.

A statement released by Africa's football governing said, ''CAF has been closely following the situation regarding the second leg, of the second preliminary round, of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20, between Zamalek (Egypt) and Generation Foot (Senegal), which was due to take place over the weekend.

''The relevant CAF bodies and representatives are currently examining the situation and further information and updates will be issued in due time.''

Reports from Egypt suggests that CAF told Generation Foot 24 hours before kick-off that, the game will be postponed and the location will be changed, which sparked confusion among club officials but still proceeded to the Petrosport stadium on Saturday, assuming no rearrangements were made by CAF.

Zamalek lost the first leg encounter by 2-1 and would be looking to overturn the deficit to enable progress to the group stages of this year's competition.

GNA