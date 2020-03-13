news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA - The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed this month’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers following growing concerns of COVID-19.



The decision also follows the latest declaration by the World Health Organization describing it as a pandemic.

A statement from CAF said it has postponed the Total African Cup Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 Qualifiers – Match days 3 and 4 initially scheduled from 25th – 31st March, as well as Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women U-20 World Cup Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 20-22 March and 27-29 March.

It added that the Total Women AFCON 2020 Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 8th – 14 April 2020 has also been postponed.

The decision according to CAF will remain till further notice.

GNA