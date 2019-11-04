news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA - San Pedro FC defeated Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the second leg playoff encounter in the 2019/20 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Goals from Chieic Soumaro and Tidjae Diomande ensured a spot in the group stages for the Ivorian side who progressed on a 2-1 aggregate.

Kotoko after their 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium were hopeful of making their second successive group stages appearance but conceded an early goal in the opening minutes of the second leg encounter.

Kotoko were hopeful of taking the game through to extra time but a last gasp by Diomande was enough for the Ivorian side as Kotoko finished the game with 10-men after Agyemeng Badu received his marching orders.

