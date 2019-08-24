news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Ashantigold SC progressed to the next round of this year's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition after thumping Akonangui SC 3-0 in their second leg encounter played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Obuasi.

A first half hat-trick by captain Shafiu Mumuni ensure the tie finished 4-1 on aggregate having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

Ashantigold demonstrated their attacking prowess in the early seconds of the game as Mumuni stepped up and struck the Miners into the lead from the penalty spot.

Mumuni doubled the lead for the home side in the sixth minute after a defensive blunder by the away side, as he delivered a superb strike from close range.

The Equatorial Guinea side were stunned with the turn of events as they conceded a third goal with Mumuni getting his third goal of the game.

Ashantigold controlled the game afterwards with no major threat from the away side as they cruised into half time with a comfortable lead.

Akonangui started the second half on the front foot as they chased the game with some promising attacks but the defense of the Miners remained calm having dealt with any form of threat from the away side.

Ashantigold have added to their lead but some missed chances ensured the game stayed 3-0.

The Miners held onto their resounding lead as the progressed to the next round where they will meet Moroccan side RSB Berkane.

GNA