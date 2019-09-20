news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 20, GNA - Burkina Faso's Etalons Locaux (Local Stallions) are basking in their newfound penchant for holding their counterparts in the Ghana Black Stars 'B', having eliminated the latter from last year's Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier.

The Local Stallions with that victory denied their Ghanaian counterparts, who were finalists in the maiden edition of the competition, from a second consecutive participation in the continental championship reserved for local-based players.

The encounter saw Ghana's neighbours advancing on a 4-3 goal aggregate, but the most shocking aspect of it was how the Burkinabes defied the odds to win the return fixture 2-1, having played out to a 2-2 draw game in the first leg.

Assistant Coach of the Local Stallions, Ouedraogo Issaka, in an interview with the GNA Sports, Kumasi, ahead of their 2020 CHAN qualifier against the Black Stars 'B', sounded optimistic in his prediction of the outcome of the two-legged fixture.

"I think the Stallions are in pole position to repeat history. 'Insha Allahu' (If God permits), we are poised to beat Ghana and qualify," the enthusiastic technical man said.

The Local Stallions arrived in Kumasi, Ghana's second largest city, on Thursday and later in the evening held their first training session at the KNUST Paa Joe Stadium, ahead of the first leg of the fixture slated for the Baba Yara Stadium, on Sunday, September 22.

The return encounter would be honoured in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, next month.

Fifteen (15) teams will qualify to join hosts, Cameroon, for the 2020 CHAN, scheduled to take off in January.

