news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - The national boxing league dubbed “Fist of Fury” will return on Friday, January 31, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Fist of Fury league comprises three tie boxing league, which includes juvenile boxing, amateur boxing league and a professional championship fight night.

Boxers who are interested in competing in this year's event have started registration with the official launch set for Friday, January 10th, at the MJ Grand Hotel.

An awards night is expected to be held on January 18 to honour thriving boxers and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of last year's boxing league.

Notably, this year's Fist of Fury would include Regional teams from the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Western, Central and Volta.

The Fist of Fury is a collaborative venture between the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) with the support of companies like SSNIT, GNPC, ADB, GOIL and MJ Grand Hotel.

GNA