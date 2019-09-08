news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 8, GNA - Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko (32-1, 25 KOs) announced his presence on the international with an impressive round three knockdown of Rojhat Bilgetekin of Germany on Saturday.



Braimah popularly known as "Bukom Banku" made his debut on the international stage against the German in an International Professional Boxing Cruiserweight contest staged at

St. George Hall in Bradford, United Kingdom.

Bukom Banku started the bout in a blistering fashion with some strong right-hand punches with the German boxer also making some impressive combinations.

Bukom Banku, in the second, continued his dominance of the game having won the first round with some impressive jabs and uppercuts which caught the German boxer most times.

The bout was definitely not going to travel considering the exchanges from the two boxers as Bukom Banku handed Ferenc a powerful right-hand uppercut which sent down on his back.

Banku was certainly a delight to watch as he continues his remarkable winning streak having lost against Bastie Samir back in 2017.

GNA