news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – Mr. George Ankoma Mensah, a Presidential hopeful of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has set sights on bridging the infrastructure deficit facing Ghana football.

Speaking at the launch of his manifesto in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Ankoma said, his focus was to build the foundation of Ghana Football, therefore his vision of taking football to the people which he termed as ‘’Football for all’’.

According to the legal practitioner, Ghana faces up $200,000,000 in infrastructure deficit thereby the need to tackle this pertinent issue to help set a strong foundation for the development of talents.

“One of the pillars of my manifesto is the need to bridge the infrastructure gap. We have not had the construction of excellent pitches for children and football.

“Our flagship programme would be the construction of a National Center of Football Excellence. We intend to scale this agenda of building regional center of excellence with all the facilities that make football.

“We also intend to build 12 pitches within my first two years with standard size astro-turf across the Southern, Middle and Northern belt, ’’ Mr. Ankomah said.

He stated his desire to rebrand the GFA, which has being tainted over the past few years in order to attract investors.

Delegates of the GFA would go to the polls on Friday, October 25 to elect the President and Executive Council members, who will manage the affairs of football for the next four years.

GNA