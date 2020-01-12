news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 12, GNA - Visiting Berekum Chelsea earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in a match day three fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The homers, who were anticipating a three-straight win, but were shocked by the courage and tenacity of purpose exhibited by the Berekum-based club - led by the Porcupine Warriors’ former stalwart defender, Ahmed Adams.

It is the second famous victory to be registered by Chelsea this season, having beaten another giant, Hearts of Oak, in Accra recently - a development putting them in a pole position in the league.

Former GPL goal-king, Kofi Owusu, netted the only goal of the match barely seven minutes into the game when Kotoko goalie and skipper, Felix Annan, allowed the burly striker to beat him at the near post with a thumping shot.

The goal was inspired by a piece of dribbling skill from Jonathan Attuquaye, after he went through the Kotoko midfield in a brilliant solo effort and unselfishly laid a pass for Owusu to score.

The Porcupine Warriors would not let go the defeat without a fight, and mounted series of attacks in search of the equalizer.

Chelsea goalie, Danlardi Ibrahim, twice in the 47th and 48th minutes denied the homers from finding the back of the net with some timely saves from two quick corner kicks.

The agile goalie would respond to another emergency situation when he made a point blank save to an Emmanuel Gyamfi’s close-range shot in the 70th minute.

In the latter stages, the match was temporarily halted after some aggrieved supporters attempted to vent their spleen on referee Charles Bulu for what they described as his unprofessional conduct on the field of play.

This was after the referee mistakenly showed Kotoko’s Ampem Dacosta a red card, which was meant for another player.

Security men on duty at the Stadium had a hectic time shepherding the referee to safety after proceedings in the midst of the throwing of sachet water onto the pitch.

GNA