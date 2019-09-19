news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - Asamoah Gyan, General Captain of the Black Stars on Thursday signed for Indian Super League side NorthEast United with details of the contract unknown.

The Ghana legend joined the Highlanders on a free transfer after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor at the end of last season.

Confirming Gyan’s capture to the media, Mr. Priya Runchal, Executive Director of NorthEast United said: “We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”

Gyan who is Black Stars all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances said he was happy for the prospect of playing in the Indian top-flight and wished to win many trophies with his new club.

“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season. I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year,” Gyan said.

NorthEast United is Gyan’s ninth career club having played locally for Liberty Professionals and then moving to Italy, France, England, United Arab Emirates, China, and Turkey.

GNA