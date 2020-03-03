news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - Black Stars Coach, Charles Kwabena Akonnor, has urged local players to improve their play as he seeks to bridge the gap between them and the foreign players.

The Black Stars gaffer on Tuesday announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan to be played on March 27 and then play the reverse fixture on March 30 in Omdurman.

Coach Akonnor handed call-ups to a number of local players which includes Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) and Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars).

According to the Akonnor, one of his focus as the head coach of the Black Stars is to bridge the gap between the locals and the professionals.

"Local players must up their game so that we can have that good blending between the locals and foreign players and we want to try as much as possible to bridge the gap between the professionals and the local players,'' he said.

When asked about the reason of including some players in his maiden call up, Akonnor said, "I made this call up based on the way we want to play, selecting players who are committed and those who have shown over the years or months that, they are capable of playing.

"The performance of the players abroad is important but somethings their performance with the national team is also important and I didn't want to change the squad entirely and the majority of the players were part of the squad that faced South Africa.''

GNA