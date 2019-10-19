news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - The Black Stars B departed this morning to Ougadougou for the second leg of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burkina Faso on Sunday, October 20.



Herewith the players who made the cut:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric Ofori Antwi.

Defenders: Fatao Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Moro Ibrahim, Patrick Yeboah, Mohammed Alhassan, Habib Mohammed.

Midfielders: Justice Blay, Latif Anabila, Appiah McCarthy, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Emmanuel Ocran.

Strikers: Shaffiu Mumuni, Joseph Esso and Diawuse Taylor.

GNA