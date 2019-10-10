news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct.10, GNA - Head Coach of the National Under-23 football team, Ibrahim Tanko has invited an eighteen (18) man squad to start residential camping at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament scheduled for Egypt from November 8-22, would serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game, with three slots available for Africa.

The 18 players made up of local based players are; Kwame Baah-Kotoko, Richmond Ayi-Hearts of Oak, Danlad Ibrahim- Kotoko, Caleb Amankwaa- Aduana stars, Frank Akoto-Hearts of Lions, Williams Dankyi- Hearts of Oak, Zakaria Fuseini- Berekum Chelsea, Emmanuel Cudjoe- Attram de Visser, Braimah Foster- Berekum Chelsea, Michael Agbekpornu- Dreams FC, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen -Vission FC, Nasiru Hamzah- Inter Allies, Mohamed Shiraz- New Edubiase, Eric Abdul Razak- Okyeman Planners, Osei wusu Evans-Tema Youth, Kwame Poku-Nkoransa Warriors, Eric Dupey- Star Madrid, amd Adiwoh Peter Ernest- Emmanuel FC.

Ghana is paired in Group A alongside host country Egypt together with Mali and Cameroon with Group B comprising South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast .

GNA