By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The Black Meteors of Ghana had their first training session in Egypt as they continue with to preparations for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney which is billed for 8-22 November in Cairo, Egypt.

The Black Meteors guided by Coach Ibrahim Tanko would be chasing for one of three slots to represent Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as they hold their first training today, Tuesday, November 5.

Ghana’s contingent arrived in Egypt on Monday, November 4, ahead of the crucial competition which serves as an Olympic qualifier.

The first three finalists qualifies to represent their respective countries.

With 21 players invited, coach Tanko is expected to have his full squad in Egypt tomorrow to continue his assessment of the team.

Ghana is housed in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali and the Black Meteors will commence their Olympic campaign on November 8 when they battle Cameroon in the first Group A match.

The technical team and the players are poised to join the party in Japan next year by booking a ticket to the Games which has eluded Ghana for over a decade.

The last time Ghana participated at the quadrennial multi-sport competition was in Athens 2004.

GNA