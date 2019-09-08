news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 8, GNA - The national U-23 side of Ghana, Black Meteors, will leave Accra on Sunday, September 8, to play their counterparts in the second leg of the qualifiers for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Under-23 Championship scheduled for Egypt.



The championship would serve as qualifiers for the Men's Football event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Meteors were held 1-1 draw by the Fennec Foxes of Algeria in the 2020 Africa Olympic qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium, last Friday.

Dauda Mohammed scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Dorgame Aden's first-half strike for the Algerians.

The game started on a cagey note as both sides tried to establish their grasp in the midfield.

The Fennec Foxes came out on top and nearly went ahead on the fifth-minute mark through Benchaa Zakari but Black Meteors goalkeeper Kwame Baah pulled a fantastic save to keep the game level.

It was certainly a wake-up call for the Black Meteors as they began to mount pressure on the Algeria who had were very solid in defence.

The Black Meteors struggled to penetrate the Algerian defence despite the dominance and were hit by the Algerian on the half-hour mark after Dorgame Aden curled in from close range to give the away side the lead.

The Meteors had the chance to restore parity three minutes later from the penalty spot but Captain Yaw Yeboah skied the ball wide.

The first half ended with the away side taking a narrow lead.

The Black Meteors started the second half on the front foot as the mounted pressure in search of the equalizer.

The Black Meteors were awarded another penalty in the 63rd-minute mark and this time round Dauda Mohammed stepped up and struck Ghana level.

The Algerians deployed some delay antics as they tried to salvage a point from the game.

They held on to secure the draw ahead of the second leg encounter in Algiers on September 10, 2019.

