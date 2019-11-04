news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakor, GNA

Accra, Nov. 04. GNA - The National U-23 team, the Black Meteors left Ghana today for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games qualifying tournament in Egypt.

The tournament, termed as the U-23Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in Egypt from 8th-22nd November, is aimed at getting three representatives from Africa for the 2020 summer games in Japan.

Ghana together with seven other countries comprising host country Egypt, Mali, Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Ivory Coast would battle it out for the available three slots in a Group of A and B.

With the tournament days away, Head Coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko and his 21 man squad made up of eleven foreign players and tem locals are set for action as they depart Ghana.

The team, which last made a qualification for the Olympics Games over a decade ago would open their campaign against old folks Cameroon on Friday 8th November, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Coach Tanko's lads would need to get a win as they would come up agaisnt host Egypt on Monday November 11, 2019 before completing their group matches with Mali on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 18 hours.

