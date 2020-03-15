news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, March. 15, GNA - The Black Maidens of Ghana will battle Nigeria in the final stage of the 2020 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers for a slot after walloping Liberia 8-0 in the second leg.

The match played on Saturday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium saw the Maidens thrashed the Lone Stars of Liberia 8-0 to end the two-leg matches on a 10-0 aggregate.

The first half ended 6-0 before adding two goals after recess to wrap up the 8-0 drubbing.

Ghana’s women’s league lead scorer, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah scored a haul, before

Salamatu Abdulai, Elizabeth Oppong, Alice Sarpong and Tracy Twum added a goal each.

The Black Maidens face a Herculean task to grab a slot when they come face to face with a Nigerian side who beat Guinea on a 11-2 goal aggregate to reach the penultimate stage.

Ghana would host Nigeria in May before traveling for the return leg encounter.

The biennial tourney billed for November in India would see three countries representing Africa.

GNA