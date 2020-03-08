news, story, article

Accra, March 8, GNA - The national boxing team, the Black Bombers have presented the medals and qualification tickets to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).



The Bombers recently returned from Senegal after participating in the African Qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mr. George Lamptey - President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), presented a certificate of appreciation to the president of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.

He expressed appreciation to the GOC President for the support, encouragement, and motivation that was given them, and for ensuring that they represented Ghana at the qualifiers and also picked tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He also commended the GOC for ensuring that the Black Bombers were well accommodated and fed at the Games Center in Dakar, adding that it played a role in securing the two tickets for Ghana.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah congratulated the ten boxers made up of eight males and two females, for their efforts.





He assured them that efforts would be made to facilitate the participation of the rest of the boxers who failed to qualify in Senegal to compete in the next qualifiers in Paris, France in May.

GNA