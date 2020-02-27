news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - All five members of the Black Bombers who reached the semi-finals stage of the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal failed to make it to the finals of the competition.



This includes female boxer Dr. Ornella Sathoud.

Dr. Sathoud missed the direct qualification when she lost 0-5 to Gramane Rady Adosinda of Mozambique in the middleweight division, whilst new sensational featherweight boxer, 19-year-old Samuel Tackie lost 1-4 to Mulenga Everisto from Zambia.

Jessie Lartey lost 0-5 to another Zambian, Stephen Zimba in the welterweight division, while Sulemanu Tetteh, the Captain also missed the finals by losing 0-5 to Fliss Mohammed of Algeria in the flyweight division,

Shakul Samed could not make it to final as he was beaten by Egyptian, Salah Orsbi 2-3 in the Light Heavyweight division.

The African road to Tokyo 2020 began on February 20, and ends on February 29 at the Dakar Arena.

Meanwhile, Tetteh, Takyi Samed and Lartey would be presented with another opportunity to qualify by vying for a place in the losers round up.

The world road which is another opportunity to qualify comes up in Paris, France in May.

GNA