By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA – Ghana’s amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers have departed to Dakar, Senegal to participate in the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team made up of 10 boxers, eight males and two females would compete in various weight categories at the qualifiers which commences from February 20 and ends on February 29, 2020, at the International Expo Centre, Diamniadio.

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey was at the airport to see off the team, as he inspired them with some words of encouragement.





“Most of you are very experienced and you know what at stake but I urge you to go out there and give you best and hopefully you would win some laurels for the country.

“You are the future of Ghana boxing because I believe in your capabilities and I know your trained have taken you some drills to get you prepared for the games, so I wish you all the best,’’ Commey said.

Ghana known for its boxing prowess would be looking to get more boxers at this year’s games with Wahid Omar being the only representative in Ghana’s last Olympic outing in Rio.

GNA