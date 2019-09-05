news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has finally organise the Extra-Ordinary Congress for the Association members since the "Anas' Number 12" expose.

The Extra Ordinary Congress is ongoing at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Thursday, September 5.

It’s been close to a year that the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) set up the Normalisation Committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of Ghana football.

After 12 months of Dr Kofi Amoah's leadership of the NC - which had come under severe criticism by some Association members, the NC is finally making a headway with their mandate.

A major component of their mandate was to review the statutes of the GFA and organise elections.

But history is being made as the first major step has been taken with the Extra-Ordinary Congress to accept the reviewed statutes.

Over 400 stakeholders and dignitaries including FIFA representatives, representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES), Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Women’s League Club, Regional Football Associations and Colt clubs and academies were present.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kofi Amoah said the new statutes would be the watershed for Ghana football, which would change the phase of the game locally.

He said the statutes were important to help the next GFA administration to change the phase of the game wholly.

He said football would be healthy and profitable after the Congress.

Luca Nicola, FIFA’s Manager of Member Association, commended the NC for the journey achieved so far. He wished delegates well in their deliberation.

GNA