news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, February 27, GNA- Leading online sports betting company, Betway, has in partnership with former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah launched an initiative dubbed "the Betway 12th Man" campaign at the Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel in Accra.



The sports development initiative, targeted at ex-football professionals is a unique concept created by the online betting brand with an aim to touch the lives of local communities.

The initiative titled in football terms as the “12th Man”, would see ten former footballers comprising seven males and three females embark on a life-changing four-month journey, which would see them graduate with a variety of skills and qualifications to increase their chances of employment.

During this period, Betway alongside the Programme’s Ambassador, Stephen Appiah, would invite various industry experts from the fields of coaching, broadcast, finance, and event management to give the former players practical skills that they can use in their communities.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday evening, Betway Ghana’s Country Manager (Marketing), Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah said the brand was excited about launching such a life-changing initiative.

“We are excited to be launching such a powerful programme. Betway takes pride in making a meaningful difference in Ghanaian communities. Through the 12th Man programme, we look forward to honouring and upskilling our former football heroes who have done so much for the country,” Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah said.

The four-month programme which is set to get underway from 26 February will see the former players kicking off the 12th Man campaign with a Skills Acquisition Course. Upon completion of the skills acquisition course, the players would have an opportunity to further upskill themselves through certified courses organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The former stars would then go on to complete a Club Administration and Project Management course that would reveal some of the behind-the-scenes planning that comes with running a professional club.

Betway 12th Man ambassador, Appiah, said the initiative was dear to his heart, considering how a number of his former teammates have unfortunately been forgotten – even after their memorable contributions towards Ghana football.

“As a former footballer, I am honoured to lead such a life-changing program. I see many of my friends I shared dressing rooms and cracked jokes with go through very difficult times.

“I believe the Betway 12th Man is such an important initiative to give back to these legends who have invested so much in the game. Our football is where it is today because of the time and effort they gave and I have to applaud Betway for recognising and upskilling them in such an impactful manner,” Appiah said.

The ten former players who were selected out of a 40 are Yaw Amankwah Mireku (Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Viva Karela), Abass Hamdia (Black Queens, World Cup Squad), Adwoa Bayor (Black Queens, Ghatel Ladies, FC Indiana), Ali Jarrah (Accra Hearts Of Oak, Ghana U17), Lydia Ankrah (Black Queens, Post Ladies), Awudu Issaka (Anderlecht, 1860 Munich II, Liberty Professionals FC).

The rest are Dan Quaye (Accra Hearts of Oak, Chongqing Lifan, Beijing Baxy), Isaac Amoako (Asante Kotoko SC, Dreams F.C), Patrick Villars (Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, Trabzonspor, Qingdao Hailifeng), and Peter Ofori-Quaye (Kalamata, Olympiacos, Accra Hearts of Oak)

GNA