Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - John Amuzu - 35-year-old boxer from Benin, with a record 22 -1- 0 has vowed to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Super Bantamweight title on Friday night, as he takes on Ghana's Wasiru Mohamed.



Also known as Petit Costo, he said he knows the boxing terrain in Ghana and Africa very well and was hoping to put up a good show as he mounts the ring against the deadly Ghanaian boxer.

Speaking to the media at the weigh-in, towards the big fight on Thursday, he said he was not in Ghana to have fun or embark on tourism, but here to win the WBO Global title.

The 170 cm tall boxer who has trained in the USA and Mexico said, he was prepared well for the fight and hopes to win the title.

Veteran Beninois boxing coach/matchmaker, Sylvanus Amoussou who accompanied Amuzu also added that they were in Ghana for business, and they would beat Wasiru Mohammed.

But Mohamed responded that the ring would decide because he is a lion and very hungry to devour any victim, so if Amuzu wants to be feast on, he would do the business.

Mohammed asked his fans and supporters to come early and also be patient and disciplined at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

