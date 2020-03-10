news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 10, GNA - The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is set to inaugurate its Eastern Regional Branch on Saturday, March 14, in Koforidua.



The Eastern Region, which boasts of a vibrant sports media from radio, television, and print is the fifth biggest in the media landscape in Ghana with about 37 radio stations, four television stations with correspondents for the national newspapers and portals.

The inauguration is expected to bring together all sports writers and broadcasters from some major towns in the region like; Nkawkaw, Afram Plains, Kade, Nsawam, Koforidua, etc

The Conference Hall of Bedtime Hotel would host the inauguration of SWAG's newest branch which would be conducted by the President, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah and members of the National Executive Council.

The Council would induct an interim regional executives and name patrons for the regional branch.

General Secretary of SWAG, Charles Osei Asibey said “the Eastern Regional Branch of SWAG will be the fifth of the branches inaugurated within the last few months and we would soon move to the Western and Northern Regions in making sure all practicing sports journalist come under one umbrella.”

The national secretariat is therefore calling on all practicing sports journalists to join the mother body, SWAG in any region they find themselves.

SWAG, the umbrella body for sports journalist in the country has been in existence for over 50 years and currently have inaugurated branches in Bono, Ashanti and the Volta Regions.

SWAG is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the SWAG Awards and the SWAG Cup which is often contested for by the top football clubs in Ghana annually.

The Eastern Regional inauguration is supported by Joy Dadi Industries and Bedtime Hotel.

GNA