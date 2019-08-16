news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has said Mr. Bawa Fuseini, is no more the Secretary General of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

The GAA has scheduled to hold its Elective Congress on Saturday, August 17, in Tamale and the NSA has disassociated itself from the upcoming the elections.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the NSA and copied and copied to the Northern Regional Sports Directorate, said the NSA has not sanctioned the Election and had no hand in the event.

“We want to put on record that Mr. Bawa Fuseini is no longer serving as the Authority’s Representative to the Association, following his new appointment and assignment to Triathlon Association.” it said.

It added that, Mr Rafik Arthur is now the new Representative of the National Sports Authority to the GAA.

GNA