Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Former NBA Star - Kobe Bryant, on Sunday morning died, in a crash when travelling in a helicopter.

The helicopter burst into flames amid foggy conditions and crashed in the hills above Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant, 41, was on board with his 13 year old daughter, Gianna and three others.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the helicopter took off from Orange County where Bryant lived and crashed shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, South of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76B built in 1991, departed John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. Sunday, according to publicly available flight records.

The helicopter passed over Boyle Heights, near Dodger Stadium, circled over Glendale during the flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board database does not show any prior incidents or accidents for this aircraft. The helicopter is registered to the Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp., according to the California Secretary of State Business database.

Byrant, was a legendary basketball star, who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

