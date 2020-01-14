news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has named Yusif Basigi as Head Coach of the National U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses.



Here are the Technical and Management Committee members:

TECHNICAL

Yussif Basigi - Head Coach

Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach

Emmanuel Kwesi Sellasie - Assistant Coach (Physical Trainer)

Nassamu Yakubu - Goalkeepers Trainer

Dr. Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor

Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist

Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse

Evelyn Nsiah Asare - Welfare manager

Genevive Clotey - Equipment Manager

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Linford Asamoah - Chairman

Abena Brigidi - Vice Chairman

Yakubu Asamani - Member

Christian Isaac Mensah - Member

Linda Ansong - Member

GNA