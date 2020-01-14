Accra, Jan. 14, GNA -
The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has named Yusif Basigi as Head Coach of
the National U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses.
Here are the Technical and Management Committee members:
TECHNICAL
Yussif Basigi - Head Coach
Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach
Emmanuel Kwesi Sellasie - Assistant Coach (Physical Trainer)
Nassamu Yakubu - Goalkeepers Trainer
Dr. Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor
Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist
Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse
Evelyn Nsiah Asare - Welfare manager
Genevive Clotey - Equipment Manager
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Linford Asamoah - Chairman
Abena Brigidi - Vice Chairman
Yakubu Asamani - Member
Christian Isaac Mensah - Member
Linda Ansong - Member
GNA