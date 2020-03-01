news, story, article

By Edna A Quansah, GNA

Accra, Mar. 1, GNA - Barnabas Aggrey from the University of Development Studies in Tamale and Kate Agyemang from the Ashanti Region, emerged winners in the Seniors 100m of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) Tamale Meet.

The Championship which was held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale on Saturday was aimed at unearthing talents to represent the nation at international competitions.

In the Male 100m category, Aggrey finished first with a time of 10.05 seconds followed by Ansah Sarfo who finished second with 10.20 whilst Samuel Abdul- Rashid from GNPC Speedsters Club took the third position with 10.43.

In the female senior category, Agyemang from the GNPC Speedsters Club topped the race after clocking 11.52. UDS duo Rafiatu Nuhu placed second with 11.70 seconds whilst Barikisu Issahaku, finished third with 11.73.

The annual championship would be held across the country, with the regions grouped into zones.

Cape Coast would be the next destination, followed by the Accra Open on Saturday, May 23 at the University of Ghana with the grand finale scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Saturday, June 20.

At the end of the competition, a group of talented sprinters would be put on a one-year residential training programme to groom the athletes.

Herein the full results of the GNPC GFH Tamale Open Meet 2020:

CATEGORY: SENIORS MALES 100M

1. Barnabas Aggreh, UDS (10.05)

2. Ansah Sarfo, UDS (10.20)

3. Samuel Abdul-Rashid, GNPC Speedsters Club (10.43)

CATEGORY: SENIORS FEMALES 100M

1. Kate Agyemang GNPC Speedsters Club (11.52)

2: Rafiatu Nuhu, UDS (11.70)

3: Barikisu Issahaku, UDS (11.73)

Category: U-18 BOYS (100M)

1. Dennis Amponsah, Dungu Club (10.31)

2. Mohammed S. Mohammed, Sora Club (10.68)

3. Tanko A. Basit, Sora Club (10.80)

CATEGORY: U-18 (GIRLS)

1. Dufie Agnes, Dungu Club (12.34)

2. Alhassan S. Sahadatu, Nahada JHS (12.84)

3. Issah Ayishetu, Bolga Girls (13.30)

CATEGORY: U- 15 (Boys) 100M

1. Alhassan Jamal-Deen, Sora Club (12.33)

2. Richard Akugre, Ridge School (12.45)

3. Nicholas Samare, Shalom Academy (12.53)

CATEGORY: U-15 GIRLS (100M)

1. Gadenkyina Angela, Sora Club (12.83)

2. Zong Mary, Big Boss (12.91)

3: Ayelinga Lamisi, Big Boss (13.14)

CATEGORY: U-10 (BOYS) 60M

1. Abubakari Sazuju, Lamashegu Primary School (8.20)

2. Seidu Zaidan, Bagabaga Primary School (8:22)

3. Mohammed Sadat, Sora Club (8.37)

CATEGORY: U-10 GIRLS (60M)

1. Alhassan Hamdia, St.Peters Primary (8.63)

2. Anafo Faustina, Dapoore Primary School (8.99)

3. Ayedana Emmanuela, Winkongo Central School (9.00)

GNA