By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, 2019 - The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), is set to organize a National Veterans Invitational Tournament at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) from 6th – 7th December.



The tournament is aimed at bringing together current players and veterans of badminton to compete for honors.

The two-day championship, sanctioned by BAG is one of the biggest and most important Badminton Tournament in Ghana, with over 100 athletes from over 45 badminton clubs across Ghana gathering to compete at the highest level to climax 2019 activities for BAG.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Yeboah Evans, President of BAG said that the event was going to be one to remember for many years to come as both young and old players would meet to share ideas on projecting the sport.

“In December this year, the National Veterans Tournament returns to the Garden City, Kumasi the birthplace of Badminton in Ghana, where a grand durbar of chiefs, ministers and other opinion leaders in the region would grace the all-important event to climax our activities for the year.

“With a significant impact on local and global player rankings, we are convinced that the Badminton clubs and interest groups across Ghana and the world at large would make the show an unforgettable one and contribute to the growing popularization of the sport in Ghana”.

Badminton Ghana, the Governing Body of Badminton in Ghana, formed in 1974 is affiliated to the Badminton Confederation of Africa and Badminton World Federation.

